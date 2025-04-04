Sensex, Nifty Today: The Indian benchmark indices, Sensex and Nifty, opened in the red on Friday, April 04, 2025, amid a sharp sell-off in global markets. The 30-share BSE Sensex fell 135.27 points to open at 76,160.09, while Nifty was down 59.7 points, starting the trading session at 23,190.40. In the last trading session on Thursday, the Sensex closed at 76,295.36 and Nifty 50 at 23,250.10.
Market Opening Bell: Sensex down over 135 points, Nifty holds 23,000, IT stocks top losers
Market Opening Bell: In early trade, 625 stocks in the Nifty pack traded in the green, while 1,580 traded in the red. 73 stocks remained unchanged.
