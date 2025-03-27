Market Opening Bell: Sensex, Nifty open in red, Nifty Auto down over 2% Sensex, Nifty Today: In early trade, 786 stocks in the Nifty pack traded in the green, while 1,323 traded in the red. 84 stocks remained unchanged.

Sensex, Nifty Today: The Indian benchmark indices, Sensex and Nifty, opened lower on Thursday, March 27, 2025, amid mixed global cues following US President Donald Trump's announcement of 25 per cent tariffs on cars not manufactured in the US. The 30-share BSE Sensex declined by 201.11 points, or 0.26 per cent, to open at 77,087.39, while Nifty fell by 52.9 points, starting the trading session at 23,433.95 on monthly expiry day. In the last trading session on Monday, the Sensex closed at 77,288.50 and the Nifty 50 at 23,486.85.

From the Sensex pack, Tata Motors, IndusInd Bank, Asian Paint, Mahindra & Mahindra and Sun Pharma were among the biggest laggards in the opening trade, with Tata Motors losing around 5.80 per cent. On the other hand, stocks like Zomato, Larsen & Toubro, ICICI Bank, Reliance and Power Grid were in the green. Zomato was the top gainer on the BSE, up 0.84 per cent while writing the report.

In early trade, 786 stocks in the Nifty pack traded in the green, while 1,323 traded in the red. 84 stocks remained unchanged.

What Gift Nifty indicated?

Earlier, Gift Nifty, an early indicator for equity market indices, indicated a negative start for the Nifty 50 as it opened in the red at 23,476 against the previous close of 23,493.

Asian Markets Today

Meanwhile, Asian markets traded in mixed today, and the US stock market dragged to close in red on Wednesday. The S&P 500 sank 1.1 per cent, and the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.3 per cent. The Nasdaq composite closed 2 per cent lower.

"The strength of domestic consumption themes like financials, telecom, aviation and hotels indicate that the market is preparing for a scenario where tariffs may impact export-oriented segments. Trump’s latest decision to impose a 25 per cent duty on all car imports to the US will impact Tata Motors, which exports a significant chunk of JLR cars to the US," said Dr VK Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist, Geojit Investments Limited.

At the time of writing the news, Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index was up by 247.40 points or 1.05 per cent, but Japan's Nikkei 225 was down 343.90 points or 0.90 per cent. Similarly, South Korea’s Kospi was down by 24.55 points or 0.91 per cent. China's Shanghai Composite was in the green.



How did individual sectors perform?

Major Nifty sectoral indices traded in the red today, with the Nifty Auto down by 2.08 per cent. The Nifty Pharma was down by 0.83 per cent. Similarly, Nifty Realty fell 0.40 per cent, and Nifty PSU Bank jumped 0.29 per cent in the opening trade.