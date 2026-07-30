30 July, 2026 Stock Market Updates: Sensex, Nifty flat as Fed keeps interest rates unchanged

Mumbai:

Sensex, Nifty Today: Indian equity benchmark indices, the Sensex and Nifty, opened flat amid mixed global cues after the Federal Reserve kept interest rates unchanged and AI-related chip stocks extended losses ahead of earnings from Microsoft and Meta. While the 30-share BSE Sensex fell 15.74 points or 0.85 per cent to start the session at 77,638.86, the Nifty dropped 0.65 points to open at 24,249.55. In the last trading session, the Sensex closed at 77,654.60 and the Nifty 50 at 24,250.20.

From the Sensex pack, Infosys, Tech Mahindra, Mahindra & Mahindra, HCL Tech and TCS were the gainers, with Infosys leading the pack by gaining 2 per cent in the early trade. On the other hand, Adani Ports, Asian Paints, Eternal, Axis Bank and BEL were among the losers, with Adani Ports the top loser, falling over 2.99 per cent.

In early trade, market breadth was negative, with 1,500 stocks declining against 1,123 stocks advancing on the NSE. 102 stocks remained unchanged.

"Global markets remained mixed after the U.S. Federal Reserve kept interest rates unchanged, while investors closely assessed the policy commentary for clues on the future rate path...Some consolidation or profit booking at higher levels cannot be ruled out following the recent rally. However, as long as benchmark indices hold above their immediate support zones, the prevailing trend is likely to remain positive, with any dips expected to attract selective buying interest," said Sachin Gupta, VP – Research, Technical Research, at Choice Broking Private Limited.