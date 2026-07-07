Sensex, Nifty extend winning streak for 5th consecutive day despite mixed global cues, Titan up 2%

Mumbai:

Indian equity benchmark indices, the Sensex and Nifty, extended the winning streak for the fifth straight session and opened in the green on July 7, 2026, despite mixed global cues. While the 30-share BSE Sensex gained 176.09 points or 0.22 per cent to start the session at 78,461.16, the Nifty gained 34.1 points to open at 24,464.45. In the last trading session, the Sensex closed at 78,285.07 and the Nifty 50 at 24,430.35. Similarly, the broader indices traded in the green in the opening session. While the BSE Midcap Select Index was up by 38.25 points, the BSE Smallcap Select Index added 20.82 points or 0.24 per cent, to trade in the green at 8,788.96.

In early trade, market breadth was positive, with 1,160 stocks advancing against 1,154 stocks declining on the NSE. 117 stocks remained unchanged.

From the Sensex pack, Titan, HDFC Bank, Maruti, Adani Ports and Mahindra & Mahindra were among the top gainers, with Titan leading the pack, up 1.99 per cent in the early trade. On the other hand, Trent, Tech Mahindra, Sun Pharma, Hindustan Unilever and Asian Paints were in the red, with Trent the top loser, down over 6.95 per cent.

What did Gift Nifty indicate?

Gift Nifty, an early indicator for the Nifty 50, indicated a positive start today, opening with a gain of 71 points at 24,563, compared with the previous close of 24,492. Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) turned buyers and bought equities worth Rs 243.03 crore on July 6, 2026. Similarly, Domestic Institutional Investors (DIIs) bought equities worth Rs 3,791.42 crore.

"The India VIX remained largely stable at 11.82, staying below the 13-mark and all major moving averages. The low volatility environment continues to provide comfort to bullish traders and supports the possibility of sustained upward movement. A further decline towards the 10-zone would strengthen market confidence even further," said Aakash Shah, Technical Research Analyst at Choice Broking.



Asian Markets Today

Asian shares traded lower on Tuesday as selling intensified in the technology sector. The fall comes despite Wall Street ending higher on Monday amid a rebound in AI stocks. Japan's Nikkei 225 was down 942.69 points, or 1.35 per cent, to 68,795 at the time of writing. Similarly, Hong Kong's Hang Seng was down by 151.32 points or 0.64 per cent. South Korea's Kospi traded in the red with a fall of 550.59 points. Shanghai's SSE Composite index was down by 42.21 points or 1.04 per cent.

ALSO READ | Cube Highways Trust plans Rs 5,000 crore IPO, issue likely to be launched this month: Check details

(This article is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment, financial, or other advice.)