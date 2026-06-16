Sensex, Nifty extend gains for third consecutive session as crude oil remains steady

Mumbai:

Benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty continued their upward trend on June 16, 2026, buoyed by growing optimism around a de-escalation in US–Iran tensions and softening crude oil prices, which stayed near USD 80 per barrel. The 30-share BSE Sensex surged 544.1 points or 0.71 per cent at 76,808.48. During the day, it hit a high of 76,846.74 and a low of 76,443.34, gyrating 403.3 points. The 50-share NSE Nifty zoomed 135.25 points or 0.57 per cent to settle at 23,989.15. The broader market performed in tandem with the benchmarks, with the BSE MidCap Select Index and the BSE SmallCap Select Index rising around 0.60 per cent each. While the BSE Midcap Select Index gained 113.07 points, the BSE Smallcap Select Index was up by 50.30 points.

Rupee strengthens above the Rs 95 level

Meanwhile, the Indian rupee remained firm against the US dollar as easing geopolitical tensions reduced demand for safe-haven assets.

The currency strengthened beyond the Rs 95 level, with USD/INR trading near Rs 94.6, reflecting improving risk sentiment and a more favourable outlook for India's external balances.

"Looking ahead, investors are likely to remain focused on the implementation of the U.S.–Iran agreement and the upcoming Federal Reserve policy decision. Recent inflation readings have remained elevated, partly reflecting the impact of higher energy prices during the Middle East conflict, making the Fed's outlook on inflation and interest rates particularly important for global markets," Ponmudi R, CEO of Enrich Money, said.

Top gainers and losers

Among the 30-Sensex firms, HCL Tech, Bajaj Finserv, NTPC, Hindustan Unilever and TCS were the major gainers. HCL Tech was the biggest gainer, closing with a 3.59 per cent gain today. On the flip side, Indigo, UltraTech Cement, Maruti, Tata Steel and BEL were among the laggards. The shares of Indigo closed with a dip of 0.86per cent today.

On Friday, out of the 30 Sensex companies, shares of 21 closed in the green, while the remaining 9 closed in the red. On the other hand, out of the 50 companies in the Nifty 50, shares of only 30 closed in the green, with gains, while the remaining 20 closed in the red.

(This article is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment, financial, or other advice.)