Sensex, Nifty end volatile trading session in green, IT stocks drag following sell-off in US technology shares

Mumbai:

Benchmark stock indices Sensex and Nifty ended the volatile trading session in green, rising for the fifth consecutive session on Tuesday, supported by encouraging developments on the geopolitical front and easing crude oil prices. The 30-share BSE Sensex jumped 254.36 points or 0.33 per cent to settle at 77,409.98. During the day, the benchmark hit a high of 77,492.33 and a low of 76,953, gyrating 539.33 points. The 50-share NSE Nifty gained 82.30 points or 0.34 per cent to settle at 24,168. The broader market performed in tandem with the benchmarks. While the BSE MidCap Select Index surged 0.33 per cent, the BSE SmallCap Select Index gained 0.43 per cent each.

IT stocks drag

Barring Nifty IT and Metal, all sectoral indices ended in the green, with Healthcare, Financial Services, and Realty emerging as the top-performing sectors. IT stocks dragged following a sell-off in US technology shares overnight, after new Fed Chair Kevin Warsh suggested the possibility of one interest rate hike in 2026 if the US economy remains resilient.

"Despite a volatile start, markets held their gains to extend the winning streak although the mood remained cautiously optimistic after the recent upsurge. While falling crude oil prices and the rupee's recovery have helped reverse the weak sentiment, FII selling and the weak monsoon so far will keep investors on edge in the medium term," Ankur Punj, MD & Business Head at Equirus Wealth.

Top gainers and losers

Among the 30-Sensex firms, Indigo, Trent, BEL, NTPC, and State Bank of India were the major gainers, with Indigo being the biggest gainer and closing with a gain of 2.73 per cent today. On the flip side, Infosys, Tech Mahindra, Maruti, TCS, and HCL Tech were among the laggards. The shares of Infosys closed with a dip of 2.66 per cent today.

On Thursday, shares of 20 out of 30 Sensex companies closed in the green, while the remaining 10 closed in the red. On the other hand, shares of 33 out of 50 Nifty 50 companies also closed in the green, with gains, while the remaining 17 closed in the red.

Meanwhile, the rupee traded stronger by around 16 paise to 94.32, extending its positive trend for the fifth consecutive session.

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(This article is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment, financial, or other advice.)