Sensex climbs 513 points in early trade

Thursday, October 06, 2022
     
The 30-share BSE Sensex climbed 513.29 points to 58,578.76 in early trade. The broader NSE Nifty advanced 154.5 points to 17,428.80.

PTI Mumbai Updated on: October 06, 2022 11:00 IST
Image Source : PTI Equity benchmark indices began the trade on a positive note on Thursday amid fresh foreign capital inflows and mixed trends in Asian markets.

Highlights

  • Tata Steel, Larsen & Toubro, HCL Technologies, Sun Pharma, ICICI Bank, Maruti and Axis Bank won
  • Bajaj Finance, IndusInd Bank, Hindustan Unilever and Kotak Mahindra Bank were among the laggards.
  • The domestic equity markets were closed on Wednesday for the Dussehra festival.

Among the 30-share Sensex pack, Tata Steel, Larsen & Toubro, HCL Technologies, Sun Pharma, ICICI Bank, Maruti, and Axis Bank were among the winners.

However, Bajaj Finance, IndusInd Bank, Hindustan Unilever, and Kotak Mahindra Bank were among the laggards.

Elsewhere in Asia, markets in Seoul and Tokyo were trading higher, while Shanghai and Hong Kong quoted lower.

The US markets ended marginally lower on Wednesday.

The domestic equity markets were closed on Wednesday for the Dussehra festival.

In the previous session on Tuesday, the BSE benchmark had jumped 1,276.66 points or 2.25 percent to settle at 58,065.47.

The Nifty rallied 386.95 points or 2.29 percent to end at 17,274.30.

FIIs and DIIs (Domestic Institutional Investors) turning net buyers in Tuesday's trade coupled with the US dollar index softening against major currencies could help sustain the buying momentum, according to Prashanth Tapse - Research Analyst, Senior VP (Research), Mehta Equities Ltd.

Meanwhile, the international oil benchmark Brent crude futures climbed 0.13 percent to 93.49 per barrel.

Foreign institutional investors were net buyers as they bought shares worth Rs 1,344.63 crore on Tuesday, according to data available with BSE.

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com
