June 15, 2026
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  4. Sensex jumps 736.38 points to settle at 76,264.33, Nifty holds 23,850 after US, Iran deal

Sensex jumps 736.38 points to settle at 76,264.33, Nifty holds 23,850 after US, Iran deal

Edited By: Raghwendra Shukla @ShuklaRaghav
Published: ,Updated:

Meanwhile, the Indian rupee strengthened as a de-escalation in geopolitical tensions dragged both crude oil prices and the greenback lower.

Market Closing Bell On June 15, 2026.
Market Closing Bell On June 15, 2026. Image Source : India TV
Mumbai:

Benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty ended the trading session with significant gains amid strong buying across sectors on the US-Iran peace negotiations and confirmation of the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz.  

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