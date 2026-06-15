Benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty ended the trading session with significant gains amid strong buying across sectors on the US-Iran peace negotiations and confirmation of the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz.
Sensex jumps 736.38 points to settle at 76,264.33, Nifty holds 23,850 after US, Iran deal
Meanwhile, the Indian rupee strengthened as a de-escalation in geopolitical tensions dragged both crude oil prices and the greenback lower.
Mumbai:
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