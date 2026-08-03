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  4. Sensex jumps 544.39 points to settle at 78,639.03, Nifty above 24,750, Indigo among top gainers

Sensex jumps 544.39 points to settle at 78,639.03, Nifty above 24,750, Indigo among top gainers

Written By: Raghwendra Shukla @ShuklaRaghav
Published: ,Updated:

Meanwhile, the Indian rupee traded with a positive bias near 95.35, gaining around 0.12 per cent, as the US Dollar Index eased to around 100.60 and crude oil prices remained 5–6 per cent lower, providing relief to the domestic currency.

Market Closing Bell
Market Closing Bell Image Source : Freepik
Mumbai:

Sensex jumps 544.39 points to settle at 78,639.03; Nifty above 24,750, Indigo among top gainer

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