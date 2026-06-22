Sensex jumps 291.17 points to settle at 77,094.07, Nifty closes above 24,100, Tech Mahindra top gainer

Mumbai:

Benchmark stock indices Sensex and Nifty ended the session in green as global sentiment strengthened after the first round of US–Iran negotiations ended on a constructive note. The 30-share BSE Sensex jumped 291.17 points or 0.38 per cent to settle at 77,094.07. During the day, the benchmark hit a high of 77,325.56 and a low of 77,008.02, gyrating 317.54 points. The 50-share NSE Nifty gained 89.80 points or 0.37 per cent to settle at 24,102. The broader market performed in tandem with the benchmarks. While the BSE MidCap Select Index surged 0.45 per cent, the BSE SmallCap Select Index gained 0.60 per cent each.

Barring Nifty FMCG, all major sectoral indices ended in the green, with Pharma, Media and Healthcare emerging as the top-performing sectors. Nifty FMCG index dragged amid profit booking in shares like ITC, Hindustan Unilever and others.

Top gainers and losers

Among the 30-Sensex firms, Tech Mahindra, Sun Pharma, Reliance, Infosys and BEL were the major gainers, with Tech Mahindra being the biggest gainer and closed with the gain of 1.87 per cent today. On the flip side, Asian Paints, Titan, Power Grid, Trent and ITC were among the laggards. The shares of Infosys closed with the dip of 2.15 per cent today.

On Monday, shares of 17 out of 30 Sensex companies closed in the green, while the remaining 13 closed in the red. On the other hand, shares of 27 out of 50 Nifty 50 companies also closed in the green, with gains, while the remaining 23 closed in the red.

"Indian equity markets advanced alongside regional peers as global sentiment strengthened after the first round of U.S.–Iran negotiations ended on a constructive note. The continuation of technical talks through the week has reinforced hopes of further diplomatic progress, keeping investor optimism cautious but supportive. The Nifty opened with a gap-up and traded within a narrow range for most of the session as investors closely monitored evolving diplomatic developments, ultimately closing in positive territory," said Hitesh Tailor, Technical Research Analyst at Choice Equity Broking Private Limited.

Rupee falls 34 paise

Meanwhile, the rupee depreciated 34 paise to close at 94.67 (provisional) against the US dollar on Monday, weighed down by the strength of the American currency in the overseas market.