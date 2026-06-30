Sensex jumps 277 points, Nifty above 24,000 as crude oil prices hold their recent gains

Mumbai:

After a weak and volatile trading session on Monday, Indian equity benchmark indices, the Sensex and Nifty, opened in the green on June 30, 2026, after US stocks rose and recovered some of their losses from a rare losing week. While the 30-share BSE Sensex gained 277.14 points or 0.36 per cent to start the session at 77,005.51, the Nifty gained 85.8 points to open at 24,032.05. In the last trading session, the Sensex closed at 76,728.37 and the Nifty 50 at 23,946.25. Similarly, the broader indices traded in the green in the opening session. While the BSE Midcap Select Index was up by 33.85 points, the BSE Smallcap Select Index added 44.69 points or 0.52 per cent, to trade in the green at 8,688.51.

From the Sensex pack, Maruti, Sun Pharma, Adani Ports, Larsen & Toubro and Tech Mahindra were among the top gainers, with Maruti leading the pack by gaining 2.61 per cent in the early trade. On the other hand, Infosys, Asian Paints, Axis Bank and Hindustan Unilever were in the red, with Infosys the top loser, down over 0.51 per cent.

In early trade, market breadth was positive, with 1,473 stocks advancing against 1,256 stocks declining on the NSE. 100 stocks remained unchanged.

"Overall, the technical setup continues to favour the bulls, although momentum has cooled after the recent rally. The market is currently consolidating within a defined range," said Aakash Shah, Technical Research Analyst at Choice Broking.

What did Gift Nifty indicate?

Gift Nifty, an early indicator for the Nifty 50, indicated a flat start today as it opened with a gain of just 4.5 points at 23,958.50, compared to the previous close of 23,954. Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) turned sellers, selling equities worth Rs 1,629.91 crore on June 29, 2026. However, Domestic Institutional Investors (DIIs) remained steady buyers, helping absorb a substantial portion of the foreign selling pressure with purchases of Rs 2,827.63 crore.

Asian Markets Today

Asian shares wobbled on Tuesday after a strong overnight performance on Wall Street. Japan's Nikkei 225 was up by 951.89 points or 1.37 per cent at 70,420 at the time of writing the report. However, Hong Kong's Hang Seng was down by 293.68 points or 1.29 per cent. South Korea's Kospi traded in the green, gaining 141.78 points. Shanghai's SSE Composite index was up by 8.23 points or 0.20 per cent.

(This article is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment, financial, or other advice.)