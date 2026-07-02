Sensex jumps 160 points, Nifty opens above 24,050 despite weak global cues, IT stocks rally

Mumbai:

Indian equity benchmark indices, the Sensex and Nifty, opened in the green on July 2, 2026, despite weak global cues, with Asian markets falling after US stocks ended marginally lower on Wednesday. While the 30-share BSE Sensex jumped 160.5 points or 0.20 per cent to start the session at 77,083.14, the Nifty gained 56.35 points to open at 24,062.20. In the last trading session, the Sensex closed at 76,922.64 and the Nifty 50 at 24,005.85. Similarly, the broader indices traded in the green in the opening session. While the BSE Midcap Select Index was up by 77.26 points, the BSE Smallcap Select Index added 12.47 points or 0.14 per cent, to trade at 8,708.74.

From the Sensex pack, Infosys, HCL Tech, TCS, Tech Mahindra, and Eternal were among the top gainers, with Infosys leading the pack by gaining 3.33 per cent in the early trade. On the other hand, Bajaj Finance, Power Grid, NTPC, Trent and Bharti Airtel were in the red, with Bajaj Finance the top loser, slipping 0.96 per cent.

In early trade, market breadth was positive, with 1,981 stocks advancing against 771 stocks declining on the NSE. 82 stocks remained unchanged.

"Overall, the technical setup remains positive with a bullish undertone. The broader trend continues to favour the upside as long as the Nifty sustains above the 24,000 mark. While momentum indicators suggest ongoing consolidation, a decisive move above the 24,200–24,300 resistance zone could act as the catalyst for the next leg of the rally. The immediate trading range for Nifty is expected between 23,850 and 24,300, with a breakout beyond this range likely to determine the market's next directional move," said Aakash Shah, Technical Research Analyst at Choice Broking.

What did Gift Nifty indicate?

Gift Nifty, an early indicator for the Nifty 50, indicated a positive start today as it opened with a gain of 83 points at 24,127, compared to the previous close of 24,044. Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) remained sellers, offloading equities worth Rs 1,140.50 crore on June 30, 2026. However, Domestic Institutional Investors (DIIs) remained steady buyers, helping absorb a substantial portion of the foreign selling pressure with purchases of Rs 3,159.24 crore.

Asian Markets Today

Asian shares traded mostly lower, tracking losses on Wall Street in the previous session, as the S&P 500 slipped 0.2 per cent, marking its eighth loss in 11 days. Japan's Nikkei 225 was down by 959.96 points or 1.36 per cent at 69,515 at the time of writing the report. However, Hong Kong's Hang Seng was up by 244.98 points or 1.07 per cent. South Korea's Kospi traded in the red, down 362.80 points. Shanghai's SSE Composite index was up by 37.14 points or 0.90 per cent.

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(This article is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment, financial, or other advice.)