Sensex jumps 176 points, Nifty above 24,300 as crude oil prices remain below $70 per barrel, bank stocks gain

Mumbai:

Indian equity benchmark indices, the Sensex and Nifty, opened in the green on July 6, 2026, as crude oil prices have remained contained in the USD 68–69 per barrel range. While the 30-share BSE Sensex gained 176.99 points or 0.22 per cent to start the session at 77,940.90, the Nifty gained 36 points to open at 24,306.85. In the last trading session, the Sensex closed at 77,763.91 and the Nifty 50 at 24,270.85. Similarly, the broader indices traded in the green in the opening session. While the BSE Midcap Select Index was up by 61.63 points, the BSE Smallcap Select Index was flat with a gain of 1.43 points or 0.02 per cent, to trade in the green at 8,728.19.

From the Sensex pack, Axis Bank, HDFC Bank, BEL, Bharti Airtel and ICICI Bank were among the top gainers, with Axis Bank leading the pack by gaining 1.43 per cent in the early trade. On the other hand, Kotak Bank, Tech Mahindra, Power Grid, TCS, and Indigo were in the red, with Kotak Bank the top loser, down over 2.12 per cent.

What did Gift Nifty indicate?

Gift Nifty, an early indicator for the Nifty 50, indicated a flat start today as it opened with a dip of 5 points at 24,350, compared to the previous close of 24,355. Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) turned buyers, buying equities worth Rs 1,355.33 crore on July 3, 2026. However, Domestic Institutional Investors (DIIs) turned sellers in the last trading session, selling equities worth Rs 1,953.89 crore.

"Crude oil prices have remained contained in the USD 68–69 per barrel range as shipments through the Strait of Hormuz continue uninterrupted and OPEC+ signals higher production in the coming months. Stable energy prices provide a favourable backdrop for India by easing inflationary pressures and supporting the country's macroeconomic outlook," said Ponmudi R, CEO of Enrich Money.

Asian Markets Today

Asian shares slipped on Monday as investors grew cautious ahead of the crucial earnings season for the artificial intelligence sector. Japan's Nikkei 225 was down by 523.07 points or 0.75 per cent at 69,221 at the time of writing the report. However, Hong Kong's Hang Seng was up by 150.97 points or 0.65 per cent. South Korea's Kospi traded in the red, down 130.36 points. Shanghai's SSE Composite index was up by 3.07 points or 0.08 per cent.

ALSO READ | Rs 10 lakh lump sum Vs Rs 10,000 SIP for 20 years - Which mutual fund investment is better?

(This article is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment, financial, or other advice.)