Market Opening Bell: Sensex gains nearly 400 points, Nifty above 25,150, Titan biggest gainer

Sensex, Nifty Today: A day after a volatile trading session, the Indian equity benchmark indices, the Sensex and Nifty, started on a positive note on Wednesday, June 25, 2025, amid positive global cues. The 30-share BSE Sensex opened at 82,448.80, with a gain of 393.69 points, and the Nifty started the trading session at 25,150.35, gaining 106 points. In the last trading session, the Sensex closed at 82,055.11 and the Nifty 50 at 25,044.35. Similarly, the broader indices started the session in the green, with the BSE Midcap adding 193.66 points or 0.42 per cent and the BSE Smallcap index gaining 266.42 points or 0.50 per cent in the early trade. Meanwhile, oil prices have eased further on hopes that the tension in the Middle East will not impact the global flow of crude.

"A significant feature of the recent market trend has been its resilience despite major challenges like the West Asian crisis. Even during the short India-Pak conflict, the market has been resilient. A significant contributor to this resilience has been FII buying during the crisis. Interestingly, FIIs have been selling, like yesterday, after the crisis blows over. On the other hand DIIs have been sustained buyers in the market, thanks to the continuing inflows into mutual funds. This will impart resilience to the market even when FIIs sell on valuation concerns," said Dr VK Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist, Geojit Investments Limited

In early trade, 1,045 stocks in the Nifty pack were trading in the green, while 158 were trading in the red. Sixty-three stocks remained unchanged.

Meanwhile, shares of OLA Electric are in focus. The company started the session in the green after sliding around 6 per cent on Tuesday.

What did Gift Nifty indicate?

Gift Nifty, an early indicator of the Nifty 50, indicated a positive start, opening 94 points higher at 25,171.50.

Asian Markets Today

Meanwhile, most of the Asian shares traded in the green as US stocks rallied toward the all-time high on easing oil prices. The S&P 500 climbed 1.1 per cent and Dow Jones Industrial Average jumped 507 points or 1.2 per cent. The Nasdaq composite also rallied 1.4 per cent.

At the time of writing the news, Japan's Nikkei 225 gained 71.58 points and was trading at 38,862.14 and Hong Kong's Hang Seng was up by 185.66 points or 0.77 per cent. However, South Korea's Kospi traded in the red with a dip of 5.79 points. China's Shanghai Composite was up by 9.59 points or 0.28 per cent.

How did individual sectors perform?

All major Nifty sectoral indices traded in the green today. While Nifty IT gained 0.56 per cent, Nifty Auto was up by 0.37 per cent in the opening trade. The Nifty FMCG jumped 0.40 per cent in the early trade.