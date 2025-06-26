Market Opening Bell: Sensex continues upward trend, Nifty above 25,250, BEL biggest gainer Sensex, Nifty Today: In early trade, 1,694 stocks in the Nifty pack were trading in the green, while 377 were trading in the red. Ninety-two stocks remained unchanged.

Mumbai:

Sensex, Nifty Today: Indian equity benchmark indices, the Sensex and Nifty, continued an upward trend on Thursday, June 26, 2025, amid positive global cues. The 30-share BSE Sensex opened at 82,882.92, with a gain of 127.41 points, and the Nifty started the trading session at 25,268.95, gaining 24.2 points. In the last trading session, the Sensex closed at 82,755.51 and the Nifty 50 at 25,244.75. Similarly, the broader indices started the session in the green, with the BSE Midcap adding 91.21 points or 0.20 per cent and the BSE Smallcap index surging 201 points in the early trade.

What did Gift Nifty indicate?

Gift Nifty, an early indicator for the Nifty 50, indicated a positive start as it opened 30 points higher at 25,291 against the previous close of 25,261.

Asian Markets Today

Meanwhile, Asian shares traded mixed today as US stocks

hung near their all-time high after President Donald Trump targeted the Fed chair, which revived worries over the central bank's independence.

The S&P 500 closed at 6,092.16, 8 per cent below its all-time high. The Dow Jones Industrial Average dipped 106 points or 0.2 per cent and the Nasdaq composite rose 0.3 per cent.

At the time of writing the news, Japan's Nikkei 225 gained 555.67 points and was trading at 39,497.74 but Hong Kong's Hang Seng was down by 117.11 points or 0.48 per cent. Similarly, South Korea's Kospi traded in the red with a dip of 32.68 points. But China's Shanghai Composite was up by 3.69 points or 0.11 per cent.

How did individual sectors perform?

All major Nifty sectoral indices traded in the green today. While Nifty Metal gained 0.64 per cent, Nifty Auto was up by 0.46 per cent in the opening trade. The Nifty FMCG jumped 0.21 per cent in the early trade.