Sensex gains 373 points, Nifty flat amid rally in PSU bank stocks, auto and IT shares drag

Mumbai:

Benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty ended in the green with a wider-than-usual divergence between the two benchmark indices, even as today marks the fourth trading session under the new Closing Auction Session (CAS) framework. The 30-share BSE Sensex closed 373.76 points or 0.48 per cent higher at 78,954.76. During the day, the benchmark hit a high of 78,954.76 and a low of 78,633.73, gyrating 321.03 points. However, the 50-share NSE Nifty ended flat with a gain of just 11.35 points or 0.05 per cent. The broader market ended the session in the green. While the BSE MidCap Select Index gained 27.14 points or 0.14 per cent, the BSE SmallCap Select Index added 80.25 points or 0.89 per cent.

Among sectoral indices, Nifty PSU Banks was the major gainer, with a 2.20 per cent jump. On the other hand, Nifty Auto and Nifty IT fell around one per cent.

"Markets drew support from the moderation in crude oil prices, aided by intensified diplomatic efforts to restore regional stability and normalise shipping activity through the Strait of Hormuz. The positive sentiment was further reinforced by the RBI's steady policy stance and constructive growth outlook, prompting selective buying in heavyweights, banking, and energy stocks. Investors are also increasingly pricing in an improvement in upcoming quarters' earnings, as softer crude prices could ease inflationary pressures and support margin expansion," said Vinod Nair, Head of Research, Geojit Investments Limited.

Top gainers and losers

Among the 30-Sensex firms, Reliance, SBIN, BEL, ICICI Bank and Eternal were the major gainers, with Reliance gaining 3.43 per cent today. On the flip side, Power Grid, TCS, Indigo, M&M and Maruti were among the laggards. Power Grid's shares fell 3.99 per cent today.

Today, shares of 14 out of 30 Sensex companies closed in the green, while the remaining 18 closed in the red. On the other hand, shares of 15 of the 50 Nifty 50 companies also closed in the green, while the remaining 34 closed in the red and one remained unchanged.

Rupee traded with a positive bias

Meanwhile, the Indian Rupee weakened by 0.11 per cent to 95.21 against the US Dollar as FII flows remained marginally on the selling side, while the Dollar Index found support near the 99.50 mark. The recovery in the Dollar limited Rupee gains despite improving sentiment in global commodity markets.

ALSO READ:

(This article is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment, financial, or other advice.)