Sensex gains 137 points, Nifty near 24,100 amid strong global cues, IT stocks lag

Mumbai:

Indian equity benchmark indices, the Sensex and Nifty, rebounded to start the trading session on a firm note on July 15, 2026, amid positive global cues, with Wall Street and European markets ending firm overnight. While the 30-share BSE Sensex jumped 137.82 points or 0.17 per cent to start the session at 77,192.76, the Nifty added 33.8 points to open at 24,085.85. In the last trading session, the Sensex closed at 77,054.94 and the Nifty 50 at 24,052.05. Similarly, the broader indices traded in the green in the opening session. While the BSE Midcap Select Index was up by 101.18 points, the BSE Smallcap Select Index gained 58.73 points or 0.67 per cent, to trade in the red at 8,783.76.