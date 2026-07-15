Sensex ends higher, Nifty settles above 24,050 after volatile session, Eternal gains over 3%

Mumbai:

Benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty ended the volatile trading session in the green on Wednesday amid a sharp surge in global crude oil prices. The 30-share BSE Sensex gained 130.49 points or 0.17 per cent to settle at 77,185.43. During the day, the benchmark hit a high of 77,646.27 and a low of 76,982.82, gyrating 663.45 points. The 50-share NSE Nifty was up by 26.45 points or 0.11 per cent and ended the session at 24,078.50. Similarly, the broader market ended the session in the green. While the BSE MidCap Select Index gained 107.89 points or 0.59 per cent, the BSE SmallCap Select Index jumped 36.72 points or 0.42 per cent.

Among sectoral indices, Nifty Metal and Nifty IT witnessed substantial selling.

"Indian equity markets ended largely flat as a sharp surge in global crude oil prices, coupled with persistent weakness in the Indian rupee following the renewed conflict in the Middle East, triggered profit booking at higher levels. Strong gains in the financial, oil & gas, healthcare, and automobile sectors were largely offset by aggressive selling in metals, IT, realty, and FMCG stocks, keeping the benchmark indices range-bound," said Ponmudi R, CEO of Enrich Money.

Top gainers and losers

Among the 30-Sensex firms, Eternal, UltraTech Cement, State Bank of India, Bajaj Finance and Indigo were the major gainers, with Eternal gaining 3.08 per cent today. On the flip side, Power Grid, L&T, Tata Steel, Infosys, and NTPC were among the laggards. Power Grid's shares fell 1.73 per cent today.

Today, shares of 18 out of 30 Sensex companies closed in the green, while the remaining 12 closed in the red. On the other hand, shares of 27 of the 50 Nifty 50 companies also closed in the green, while the remaining 23 closed in the red.

Rupee gains 14 paise

Meanwhile, the rupee traded largely flat near 96.25, as the Dollar Index slipped below USD 101 after softer-than-expected US CPI data. However, positive sentiments in the domestic equity markets and a weaker greenback prevented a sharper decline in the local unit, forex traders said. The rupee depreciated 48 paise to close at 96.16 against the US dollar on Tuesday.

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(This article is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment, financial, or other advice.)