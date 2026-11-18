Benchmark equity indices Sensex and Nifty declined in early trade on Wednesday amid profit-taking and weak global cues, as US equities fell sharply, with the Nasdaq Composite touching its lowest level in about seven months ahead of Nvidia’s earnings. The 30-share BSE Sensex declined 370.43 points to 82,144.22 in early trade, and the 50-share NSE Nifty skidded 148.70 points to 25,234.65. The decline comes after a two-day rally. Also, the BSE Sensex has jumped nearly 11 per cent so far this month, up to November 17, and the NSE Nifty climbed over 10 per cent amid persistent buying by Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs). On Tuesday, they bought equities worth Rs 4,195.38 crore.

Will the momentum continue or will the market witness a correction?

According to experts, the market may witness a minor correction after the strong run so far this month.

"After a sharp surge of above 10 per cent in Nifty so far in November, the market may experience a minor correction any time. However, the dips are likely to be bought into, since the bulls are calling the shots now. More importantly, the acceleration in India Inc’s earnings will keep the market in good stead," said V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist, Geojit Investments Limited.

What are the factors behind the bull run?

The dramatic turnaround in FPI (Foreign Portfolio Investor) flows has strengthened the rupee to around 93.50 per dollar, which, in turn, is attracting more inflows that benefit from the rupee's appreciation.

"This capital inflows have fundamental support from rising earnings growth. The rising inflation and the coming inevitable rate hikes by the RBI are concerns," he added.



The near-term bias therefore remains constructive, underpinned by softer crude prices, persistent foreign inflows and firmer global markets.

Global markets today

In Asian markets, South Korea's Kospi and Japan's Nikkei 225 index traded higher, while Shanghai's SSE Composite index and Hong Kong's Hang Seng index quoted lower. The US equity markets ended in negative territory on Tuesday. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 1.64 per cent, the S&P 500 fell 1.03 per cent, and the Nasdaq Composite fell 0.74 per cent. Meanwhile, Brent crude, the global oil benchmark, traded 0.69 per cent lower at USD 92.53 per barrel.

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