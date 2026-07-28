28 July, 2026 Stock Market Updates: Sensex flat, Nifty below 24,000 amid mixed global cues

New Delhi:

Sensex, Nifty Today: Indian equity benchmark indices, the Sensex and Nifty, opened flat on Tuesday, July 28, 2026, amid mixed global cues even as crude oil prices extended their decline to touch USD 86.89 per barrel on US-Iran peace talks. While the 30-share BSE Sensex dropped 4.03 points to start the session at 76,831.75, the Nifty dropped 24.7 points to open at 23,971.25. In the last trading session, the Sensex closed at 76,835.78 and the Nifty 50 at 23,995.95. Similarly, the broader indices traded in the green in the early trading session. While the BSE Midcap Select Index was up by 20.74 points, the BSE Smallcap Select Index dropped 0.01 points to trade in the red at 8,734.76.

From the Sensex pack, TCS, Infosys, Tech Mahindra, HCL Tech and Hindustan Unilever were the gainers, with TCS leading the pack by gaining 2.60 per cent in the early trade. On the other hand, BEL, Power Grid, NTPC, Reliance, and SBIN were among the losers, with BEL being the top loser by falling over 3.13 per cent.

In early trade, market breadth was negative, with 1,202 stocks declining against 1,037 stocks advancing on the NSE. 132 stocks remained unchanged.

"While easing Middle East tensions and lower oil prices provide a supportive backdrop for Indian equities, the sharp correction in Asian technology stocks is likely to keep investor sentiment subdued. With concerns over the global AI trade weighing on risk appetite, domestic markets are expected to adopt a cautious stance despite the relief from softer crude prices," said Sachin Gupta, VP – Research, Technical Research, at Choice Broking Private Limited.

What did Gift Nifty indicate?

Gift Nifty, an early indicator for the Nifty 50, indicated a cautious start today as it opened with a drop of 56.5 points at 23,985.50, compared to the previous close of 24,042. Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) remained sellers and sold equities worth Rs 1,688.23 crore on July 24, 2026. However, Domestic Institutional Investors (DIIs) remained buyers and bought equities worth Rs 2,329.14 crore.

Asian Markets Today

Asian shares fell on Tuesday amid massive selling, led by chipmakers after Wall Street ended mixed. Japan's Nikkei 225 was down by 2,538.19 points or 3.91 per cent at 62,393 at the time of writing the report. However, Hong Kong's Hang Seng gained 24.82 points or 0.10 per cent. South Korea's Kospi traded in the red with a drop of 654.02 points. Shanghai's SSE Composite index was in the red with a drop of 37.13 points or 0.40 per cent.