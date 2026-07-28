28 July, 2026 Stock Market Updates: Sensex flat, Nifty below 24,000 amid mixed global cues

Sensex, Nifty Today: Indian equity benchmark indices, the Sensex and Nifty, opened flat on Tuesday, July 28, 2026, amid mixed global cues even as crude oil prices extended their decline to touch USD 86.89 per barrel on US-Iran peace talks. While the 30-share BSE Sensex dropped 4.03 points to start the session at 76,831.75, the Nifty dropped 24.7 points to open at 23,971.25. In the last trading session, the Sensex closed at 76,835.78 and the Nifty 50 at 23,995.95. Similarly, the broader indices traded in the green in the early trading session. While the BSE Midcap Select Index was up by 20.74 points, the BSE Smallcap Select Index dropped 0.01 points to trade in the red at 8,734.76.
From the Sensex pack, TCS, Infosys, Tech Mahindra, HCL Tech and Hindustan Unilever were the gainers, with TCS leading the pack by gaining 2.60 per cent in the early trade. On the other hand, BEL, Power Grid, NTPC, Reliance, and SBIN were among the losers, with BEL being the top loser by falling over 3.13 per cent.
In early trade, market breadth was negative, with 1,202 stocks declining against 1,037 stocks advancing on the NSE. 132 stocks remained unchanged.
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(This article is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment, financial, or other advice.)