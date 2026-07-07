Advertisement
  1. News
  2. Business
  3. Markets
  4. Sensex falls over 100 points, Nifty settles below 24,400, Trent tumbles 12% post Q1 business update

Sensex falls over 100 points, Nifty settles below 24,400, Trent tumbles 12% post Q1 business update

Written By: Raghwendra Shukla @ShuklaRaghav
Published: ,Updated:

Despite a positive start, profit-booking emerged in the latter half of the session, as investors turned cautious amid weakness across Asian markets.

Market Closing Bell.
Market Closing Bell. Image Source : PTI/File
Mumbai:

Profit booking emerged in the latter half of the session as weakness across Asian markets and investor caution ahead of the US Fed minutes weighed on sentiment. 

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Business and Markets Section
Stock Market Sensex Nifty
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Advertisement
 
\