Profit booking emerged in the latter half of the session as weakness across Asian markets and investor caution ahead of the US Fed minutes weighed on sentiment.
Sensex falls over 100 points, Nifty settles below 24,400, Trent tumbles 12% post Q1 business update
Despite a positive start, profit-booking emerged in the latter half of the session, as investors turned cautious amid weakness across Asian markets.
Mumbai:
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