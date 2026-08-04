Sensex falls 210.08 points, Nifty drops 159.40 points to settle at 24,614.90, HUL among top losers

Mumbai:

Benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty ended lower on Tuesday amid broad-based selling led by oil & gas, realty, consumer durables, financials, and information technology stocks. The 30-share BSE Sensex closed 210.08 points or 0.27 per cent lower at 78,428.95. During the day, the benchmark hit a high of 79,143.15 and a low of 78,211.87, gyrating 931.28 points. The 50-share NSE Nifty was down by 159.40 points or 0.64 per cent and ended the session at 24,614.90. However, the broader market ended the session mixed. While the BSE MidCap Select Index dropped 54.76 points or 0.29 per cent, the BSE SmallCap Select Index added 22.34 points or 0.25 per cent.

Among sectoral indices, Nifty Metal was the only major index to end in the green, with a 0.91 per cent gain. Nifty Realty witnessed the biggest fall, dropping 2.39 per cent.

"Indian equity markets surrendered the previous session's gains to end sharply lower as renewed uncertainty surrounding U.S.-Iran negotiations lifted crude oil prices and dampened investor sentiment. Broad-based selling was led by Oil & Gas, Realty, Consumer Durables, Financials, and Information Technology stocks, reflecting a more cautious risk environment," said Ponmudi R, CEO of Enrich Money.

Top gainers and losers

Among the 30-Sensex firms, Trent, Bajaj Finance, BEL, Tata Steel and M&M were the major gainers, with Trent gaining 1.15 per cent today. On the flip side, Hindustan Unilever, NTPC, HDFC Bank, Reliance and Indigo were among the laggards. HUL's shares fell 1.70 per cent today.

Today, shares of 16 out of 30 Sensex companies closed in the green, while the remaining 14 closed in the red. On the other hand, shares of 14 of the 50 Nifty 50 companies also closed in the green, while the remaining 35 closed in the red and one remained unchanged.

Rupee traded with a positive bias

Rupee traded with a positive bias, appreciating around 0.07 per cent to 95.37, supported by continued FII inflows and improving sentiment following the relatively positive developments surrounding the US-Iran situation.

Meanwhile, Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) bought equities worth Rs 922.26 crore on Monday. Brent crude, the global oil benchmark, traded 1.36 per cent higher at USD 84.91 per barrel.

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(This article is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment, financial, or other advice.)