Sensex falls 183.14 point to settle at 77,472.94, Nifty holds 24,200, Infosys drops nearly 2%

Benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty ended in the red after failing to sustain the early gains amid weakness in IT, FMCG, Auto and consumer-durable stocks. The 30-share BSE Sensex closed 183.15 points or 0.24 per cent lower at 77,472.94. During the day, the benchmark hit a high of 77,986.84 and a low of 77,472.94, gyrating 513.9 points. Similarly, the 50-share NSE Nifty ended the session in the red with a drop of 126.80 points to 24,207.75. However, the broader market ended the session green. While the BSE MidCap Select Index gained 42.33 points or 0.22 per cent, the BSE SmallCap Select Index ended with a gain of 53.61 points or 0.58 per cent.

Among sectoral indices, Nifty IT and Nifty FMCG were major losers, down 1.47 per cent and 0.95 per cent, respectively. On the other hand, Nifty Metal gained 1.27 per cent.

"Sentiment was primarily driven by easing crude prices and global bond yields, which helped improve global risk sentiment. Institutional flows remained supportive, with both foreign and domestic investors emerging as buyers in the previous session. However, investors remained watchful of further developments in the Middle East conflict, along with the release of Nvidia’s results, US inflation data, and the upcoming Jackson Hole symposium for global market direction," said Ajit Mishra – SVP, Research, Religare Broking Ltd.

Top gainers and losers

Among the 30-Sensex firms, Kotak Bank, UltraTech Cement, Axis Bank, Tata Steel and Bajaj Finserv were the major gainers, with Kotak Bank gaining 3.53 per cent today. On the flip side, Infosys, Bharti Airtel, L&T, Power Grid and Tech Mahindra were among the laggards. Infosys shares fell 1.94 per cent today.

Today, shares of 13 out of 30 Sensex companies closed in the green, while the remaining 17 closed in the red. Meanwhile, 14 of 50 Nifty 50 companies also closed in the green, while the other 36 closed in the red.

In the last session, the Sensex bounced back during the fag-end of trading and was up 286.98 points, or 0.37 per cent, to settle at 77,656.09. Similarly, the Nifty ended higher by 115.50 points, or 0.48 per cent, at 24,334.55 on fag-end buying.

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