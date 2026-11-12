Sensex erases intraday gains to settle almost flat, Nifty ends near 25,300, auto index drops over 1%

Benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty ended almost flat amid profit-taking in IT, FMCG and automobiles following the recent sharp rally. The 30-share BSE Sensex closed 31.61 points or 0.04 per cent higher at 81,911.01. During the day, the benchmark hit a high of 82,325.61 and a low of 81,576.15, gyrating 749.46 points. Similarly, the 50-share NSE Nifty added 44.30 points or 0.18 per cent to close at 25,299.35. Similarly, the broader market ended the session in the green. The BSE MidCap Select Index added 229.13 points, or 1.25 per cent, while the BSE SmallCap Select Index added 98.70 points, or 1.09 per cent.

Among sectoral indices, Nifty Realty was the biggest gainer, up 4.51 per cent. Meanwhile, Nifty Media and Nifty PSU Bank jumped 2.46 per cent and 1.51 per cent, respectively. However, Nifty Auto fell 1.02 per cent.

"Indian equities extended their upward momentum, although the benchmark indices retreated from intraday highs as profit-booking emerged at elevated levels. Gains were led by sustained buying in banking and financial stocks, supported by continued foreign investor interest and a sharp easing in the geopolitical risk premium embedded in crude oil prices. However, elevated US Treasury yields and increasingly stretched market valuations tempered broader risk appetite, limiting the extent of the advance despite the positive underlying trend," said Hariselvan Radhakrishnan, Founder & CEO of HST Wealth.

Top gainers and losers

Among the 30-Sensex firms, Bajaj Finance, SBIN, BEL, Bajaj Finserv and ICICI Bank were the major gainers, with Bajaj Finance gaining 3.32 per cent today. On the flip side, Hindustan Unilever, Maruti, Power Grid, TCS and M&M were among the laggards. The shares of Hindustan Unilever fell 2.92 per cent today.

Today, shares of 10 out of 30 Sensex companies closed in the green, while the remaining 20 closed in the red. On the other hand, shares of 20 out of 50 Nifty 50 companies also closed in the green, with gains, while the remaining 30 closed in the red.

Rupee surrendered early gains

Meanwhile, the Indian rupee surrendered its early gains amid bargain dollar buying and broad-based dollar strength. Aggressive dollar demand from a state-owned bank ahead of the inflation data release pushed the USD/INR pair above 94.00 after touching an intraday low of 93.62.

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(This article is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment, financial, or other advice.)