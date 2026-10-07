Benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty ended the session in the red after the Reserve Bank of India raised its benchmark interest rate by 25 basis points to 5.50 per cent, its first increase in over three years. The 30-share BSE Sensex closed 429.11 points or 0.59 per cent lower at 72,638.70. Similarly, the 50-share NSE Nifty fell 173.05 points or 0.76 per cent to close at 22,603.05. However, the broader market ended the session mixed. While the BSE MidCap Select Index fell 76.43 points, or 0.43 per cent, the BSE SmallCap Select Index added 15.71 points, or 0.17 per cent.
Sensex ends 429 points lower, Nifty nearly 22,600 after RBI hikes repo rate by 25 bps
Meanwhile, the Indian rupee traded weak, falling around 45 paise to 96.77, after the RBI raised its policy rate by 25 bps.
Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Business and Markets Section
Advertisement
Advertisement
-
FMCG stock gains 5% ahead of board meeting on October 12 to approve proposals for raising funds
-
IT stock gains even in weak market as company commences execution of IBM Cloud AI order, details
-
6 October, 2026 Stock Market Updates: Sensex, Nifty fall ahead of RBI MPC outcome, Titan drops 3%
-
Hospital stock to be on investors' radar as company says cancer drugs make a small share of revenue
Top News
-
Rahul Gandhi, Opposition MPs announce Jantar Mantar protest, say Gyanesh Kumar will have to resign
-
Nobel Prize 2026 in Chemistry awarded to Henri B. Kagan and Kenso Soai
-
Mahesh Kakde, Indian mathematician, wins Ramanujan Prize for algebraic number theory: Who is he?
-
Who is Mamitha Baiju, actress behind hits like Jana Nayagan, Bethlehem Kudumba Unit and others?
Advertisement
Advertisement