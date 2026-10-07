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Sensex ends 429 points lower, Nifty nearly 22,600 after RBI hikes repo rate by 25 bps

Written By: Raghwendra Shukla
Published: ,Updated:

Meanwhile, the Indian rupee traded weak, falling around 45 paise to 96.77, after the RBI raised its policy rate by 25 bps.

Market Closing Bell.
Market Closing Bell. Image Source : PTI/File

Benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty ended the session in the red after the Reserve Bank of India raised its benchmark interest rate by 25 basis points to 5.50 per cent, its first increase in over three years. The 30-share BSE Sensex closed 429.11 points or 0.59 per cent lower at 72,638.70. Similarly, the 50-share NSE Nifty fell 173.05 points or 0.76 per cent to close at 22,603.05. However, the broader market ended the session mixed. While the BSE MidCap Select Index fell 76.43 points, or 0.43 per cent, the BSE SmallCap Select Index added 15.71 points, or 0.17 per cent. 

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