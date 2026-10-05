Sensex ends 4-day losing streak, gains 473 points, Nifty top 22,550, ITC gains 4.49%

The domestic stock market ended the 4-day losing streak and closed in the green today. In the first trading session of the week, several stocks, including ITC, Eternal, Bharti Airtel, and Bajaj Finance, saw strong gains. However, on Monday, shares of HCL Tech, HDFC Bank, and Sun Pharma fell sharply. It should be noted that the market opened with gains. The BSE Sensex gained 472.77 points or 0.66 per cent to close at 72,382.47, while the NSE Nifty 50 index gained 133.80 points or 0.60 per cent to close at 22,555.75.

Shares of 20 out of 30 Sensex companies closed with gains.

Today, 20 out of 30 Sensex stocks closed in the green, while the remaining 10 closed in the red. Meanwhile, 31 of 50 Nifty 50 stocks closed in the green, while the remaining 18 closed in the red, and one stock closed unchanged.

ITC shares surged sharply

Among the Sensex companies, shares of the country's leading FMCG company, ITC, closed with the highest gain of 4.49 per cent today. Meanwhile, IT giant HCL Tech closed with the biggest decline of 3.69 per cent.

These stocks ended in the green

Among the remaining Sensex stocks on Monday, shares of Eternal closed with a gain of 2.50 percent, Bharti Airtel 2.38 percent, Bajaj Finance 2.28 percent, Adani Ports 2.13 percent, ICICI Bank 2.11 percent, Reliance Industries 1.72 percent, L&T 1.48 percent, NTPC 1.45 percent, Titan 1.43 percent, TCS 1.40 percent, Maruti Suzuki 1.07 percent, Power Grid 0.92 percent, Bajaj Finserv 0.87 percent, Axis Bank 0.82 percent, UltraTech Cement 0.73 percent, Mahindra & Mahindra 0.66 percent, State Bank of India 0.52 percent, Indigo 0.28 percent and BEL shares closed with a gain of 0.16 percent.

These stocks closed in the red.

On the other hand, today shares of HDFC Bank closed with a decline of 1.99 per cent, Sun Pharma 1.55 per cent, Infosys 1.50 per cent, Asian Paints 1.43 per cent, Trent 0.86 per cent, Kotak Mahindra Bank 0.83 per cent, Tata Steel 0.61 per cent, Hindustan Unilever 0.05 per cent, and Tech Mahindra shares closed with a decline of 0.04 per cent.

The Indian rupee hovered around 96.60 against the US dollar, with softer crude oil prices and lower expectations of a near-term Federal Reserve rate hike providing some relief.