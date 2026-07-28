Sensex drops 70 points, Nifty ends below 24,000, IT stocks rally even as investors remained cautious

Mumbai:

Benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty ended the volatile trading session in the red as investors remained cautious ahead of key central bank policy meetings this week. The 30-share BSE Sensex closed 69.86 points or 0.09 per cent lower at 76,765.92. During the day, the benchmark hit a high of 76,988.48 and a low of 76,672.77, gyrating 315.71 points. The 50-share NSE Nifty was down by 10.60 points or 0.04 per cent and ended the session at 23,985.35. The broader market ended the session mixed. While the BSE MidCap Select Index gained 64.13 points or 0.35 per cent, the BSE SmallCap Select Index dropped 18.25 points or 0.21 per cent.

Among sectoral indices, Nifty IT surged over 3 per cent and Nifty Realty jumped over 2 per cent.

"The respite in crude oil prices provided relief to markets by easing concerns over inflation and input cost pressures. However, investor sentiment remained cautious ahead of key central bank policy meetings this week, including those of the Fed, BoE, and BoJ. Persistent volatility in energy markets and heightened geopolitical risks could keep global bond yields elevated this year. Nevertheless, expectations that major central banks will hold interest rates steady in their July policy meetings have offered some support to market sentiment. India's relative advantage under the revised US tariff framework further supported investor confidence. On the domestic front, improving monsoon conditions and moderately better Q1FY27 earnings have strengthened the growth outlook. Sectoral trends remained mixed, with IT stocks continuing to outperform, supported by attractive valuations," said Vinod Nair, Head of Research, Geojit Investments Limited.

Top gainers and losers

Among the 30-Sensex firms, TCS, Eternal, Tech Mahindra, Infosys, and Titan were the major gainers, with TCS gaining 4.47 per cent today. On the flip side, Hindustan Unilever, BEL, NTPC, Power Grid and ICICI Bank were among the laggards. The shares of Hindustan Unilever fell 6.97 per cent today.

Today, shares of 17 out of 30 Sensex companies closed in the green, while the remaining 13 closed in the red. On the other hand, shares of 30 out of 50 Nifty 50 companies also closed in the green, with gains, while the remaining 20 closed in the red.

Rupee appreciates for 3rd consecutive session

Meanwhile, the Indian rupee appreciated for the third consecutive session, supported by a decline in imported commodity prices and a steady supply of dollars from banks.

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(This article is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment, financial, or other advice.)