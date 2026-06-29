Sensex drops 372.10 points, Nifty settles below 24,000 as auto stocks drag, Nifty Pharma gains

Mumbai:

Benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty broke a two-day gaining streak on Monday, June 29, 2026, and ended the trading session in the red as the geopolitical environment remains fragile, with both the US and Iran continuing a limited conflict, keeping markets on edge and unsettling investors. The 30-share BSE Sensex fell 3721.0 points or 0.48 per cent to settle at 76,728.37. During the day, the benchmark hit a high of 77,252.78 and a low of 76,621.75, gyrating 631.03 points. The 50-share NSE Nifty was down by 109.75 points, or 0.46 per cent, to settle at 23,946.25. Similarly, the broader market witnessed selling pressure. While the BSE MidCap Select Index fell 0.60 per cent, the BSE SmallCap Select Index dropped 0.65 per cent each.

Among sectoral indices, Nifty IT and Nifty Realty fell the most, while Nifty Pharma witnessed strong buying with stocks like Ajanta Pharma and Dr Reddy gaining over two per cent.

"Monday opened flat, and that was the most exciting moment of the session. Morning consolidated without direction. The second half pulled lower quietly, no panic, no conviction, just drift. Markets closed range-bound, heavy but not broken. Metal and Pharma carried the day. Defensive positioning, nothing celebratory about it. Auto and Media were the day's casualties. Thursday's fuel-cost euphoria in Auto is being stress-tested now. The re-rating was real; the consolidation is equally real. The global tech rout changed the mood. AI valuation fears triggered a worldwide selloff. That risk-off tone has a long shadow, and Indian indices felt it," said Sarvam Goel, Founder, Pocketful, a SEBI-registered, technology-driven investment platform.

Top gainers and losers

Among the 30-Sensex firms, Eternal, Trent, BEL, NTPC and Power Grid were the major gainers, with Eternal being the biggest gainer and closing with a gain of 1.39 per cent today. On the flip side, Kotak Bank, Mahindra & Mahindra, Maruti, Indigo and Axis Bank were among the laggards. The shares of Kotak Bank closed with a dip of 3.24 per cent today.

Rupee falls 34 paise

Meanwhile, the rupee pared initial gains and settled lower by 9 paise at 94.54 (provisional) against the US dollar amid renewed geopolitical tensions.

Forex traders said the rupee opened on a positive note with crude oil prices remaining supportive and foreign inflows improving, but a renewed flare-up in geopolitical tensions after fresh military exchanges between the US and Iran dented investor sentiment.

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(This article is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment, financial, or other advice.)