Sensex drops 281.09 points to settle at 77,728.16, Nifty below 24,300 as IT stocks drag

Mumbai:

Benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty ended today's trading session in the red after a volatile session, extending their streak of lower closes amid persistent uncertainty over the US-Iran conflict and the lack of meaningful progress toward reopening the Strait of Hormuz. The 30-share BSE Sensex dropped 281.09 points or 0.36 per cent to settle at 77,728.16. During the day, the benchmark hit a high of 77,928.68 and a low of 77,453.75, gyrating 474.93 points. Similarly, the 50-share NSE Nifty ended 78.35 points or 0.32 per cent lower at 24,287.65. However, the broader market ended the session mixed. While the BSE MidCap Select Index dropped 20.19 points or 0.11 per cent, the BSE SmallCap Select Index gained 34.70 points or 0.38 per cent.

Among sectoral indices, Nifty IT and Nifty FMCG were the major losers, down 1.75 per cent and 1.05 per cent, respectively. On the other hand, Nifty Realty gained 1.46 per cent.

"The broader market tone remains cautious. While softer U.S. economic data has strengthened expectations of a less restrictive Federal Reserve, the continued strength in crude oil prices, driven by the unresolved Gulf conflict, remains a significant headwind for Indian equities. As a major oil importer, India remains particularly vulnerable to sustained increases in energy prices, keeping investors cautious as the benchmark indices approach important technical levels," said Hariselvan Radhakrishnan, Founder & CEO of HST Wealth.

Top gainers and losers

Among the 30-Sensex firms, Tata Steel, Axis Bank, Reliance, BEL and HDFC Bank were the gainers, with Tata Steel gaining 1.47 per cent today. On the flip side, Infosys, HCL Tech, Sun Pharma, TCS and Tech Mahindra were among the laggards. Infosys shares fell 2.66 per cent today.

Today, shares of 7 out of 30 Sensex companies closed in the green, while the remaining 23 closed in the red. Meanwhile, 18 of 50 Nifty 50 companies also closed in the green, while the other 31 closed in the red. One stock remained unchanged at the end of the session.



Rupee falls 12 paise

Meanwhile, the rupee traded weak as subdued FII flows and a rise in crude oil prices continued to weigh on the currency. The rupee depreciated 19 paise to close at 95.61 (provisional) against the US dollar on Monday, amid weak domestic equity markets and a surge in crude oil prices.

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(This article is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment, financial, or other advice.)