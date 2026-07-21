21 July 2026 Stock Market Updates: Sensex down 58 points, Nifty near 24,200 amid mixed global cues

Mumbai:

Indian equity benchmark indices, the Sensex and Nifty, opened on a cautious note amid mixed global cues on July 20, 2026, as crude oil prices dropped from a one-month high. While the 30-share BSE Sensex dropped 58.89 points or 0.07 per cent to start the session at 77,649.63, the Nifty shed 22.45 points to open at 24,216.05. In the last trading session, the Sensex closed at 77,708.52 and the Nifty 50 at 24,238.50. However, the broader indices traded in the green in the early trading session. While the BSE Midcap Select Index was up by 5.75 points, the BSE Smallcap Select Index was up 23.84 points or 0.27 per cent, to trade in the green at 8,787.57.

In early trade, market breadth was positive, with 1,782 stocks advancing against 801 stocks declining on the NSE. 98 stocks remained unchanged.

“Overall, the technical structure continues to remain healthy after Monday's session. As long as Nifty holds above the 24,000 support zone, the broader trend is expected to remain stable. Traders should continue adopting a stock-specific approach, while closely monitoring price action near the 24,300 resistance and 24,000 support for the next directional move," said Sachin Gupta, VP – Research, Technical Research, at Choice Broking Private Limited.

What did Gift Nifty indicate?

Gift Nifty, an early indicator for the Nifty 50, indicated a negative start today as it opened with a drop of 151 points at 24,132, compared to the previous close of 24,283. Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) remained net sellers for the fifth consecutive trading session and sold equities worth Rs 1,121.04 crore on July 20, 2026. However, Domestic Institutional Investors (DIIs) remained consistent buyers for the ninth straight session and bought equities worth Rs 1,312.03 crore.

Asian Markets Today

Asian shares drifted higher on Tuesday as oil prices dropped from a one-month high. Japan's Nikkei 225 was up by 1,674.88 points or 2.61 per cent at 65,816 at the time of writing the report. However, Hong Kong's Hang Seng dropped 13.05 points or 0.05 per cent. South Korea's Kospi traded in the green with a gain of 270.55 points. Shanghai's SSE Composite index was in the green with a gain of 23.38 points or 0.62 per cent.