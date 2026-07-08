Investors lose Rs 8.05 lakh crore as Sensex crashes 1,677 points, Nifty falls over 2%

Mumbai:

Benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty crashed on July 8, 2026, after following US President Donald Trump's remarks that the interim agreement with Iran was "over". The 30-share BSE Sensex fell 1,677.12 points, or 2.15 per cent, to settle at 76,503.60. During the day, the benchmark hit a high of 77,851.18 and a low of 76,259.03, gyrating 1,592.15 points. The 50-share NSE Nifty was down 516.65 points, or 2.12 per cent, and ended the session at 23,882.05. Similarly, the broader market ended in the red. While the BSE MidCap Select Index shed 389.93 points, or 2.14 per cent, the BSE SmallCap Select Index dropped 139.22 points, or 1.61 per cent.

The heightened uncertainty was reflected in the Indian VIX, which surged more than 28 per cent, signalling a sharp increase in market volatility and investor risk aversion.

The sell-off wiped out nearly Rs 1.05 lakh crore in investor wealth. The total market capitalisation of BSE-listed companies fell to Rs 471.62 lakh crore at, compared with Rs 479.67 lakh crore on July 7.