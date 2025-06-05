Advertisement
  1. News
  2. Business
  3. Markets
  4. Market Opening Bell: Sensex surges nearly 200 points, Nifty above 24,650 ahead of RBI MPC meet outcome

Market Opening Bell: Sensex surges nearly 200 points, Nifty above 24,650 ahead of RBI MPC meet outcome

Market Opening Bell: In early trade, 1,734 stocks in the Nifty pack were trading in the green, while 417 were trading in the red. 74 stocks remained unchanged.

Stock Market Today
Stock Market Today Image Source : File
Edited By: Raghwendra Shukla @ShuklaRaghav
Published: , Updated:
Mumbai:

Sensex, Nifty Today: Indian equity indices, the Sensex and Nifty, surged for the second consecutive day on Thursday, June 5, 2025, amid expectations that the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) would cut the repo rates again. 

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Business and Markets Section
Sensex Nifty Stock Market
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Advertisement
 
\