Market Opening Bell: Sensex surges nearly 200 points, Nifty above 24,650 ahead of RBI MPC meet outcome

Sensex, Nifty Today: Indian equity indices, the Sensex and Nifty, surged for the second consecutive day on Thursday, June 5, 2025, amid expectations that the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) would cut the repo rates again.
Market Opening Bell: In early trade, 1,734 stocks in the Nifty pack were trading in the green, while 417 were trading in the red. 74 stocks remained unchanged.
Mumbai:
