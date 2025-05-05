SBI Stock Price: Shares of India's largest PSU bank under pressure, dips over 2% - Here's why As per the information available on the BSE, the stock has given a multibagger return of 363.96 per cent in five years. However, it has corrected 4.87 per cent in one year.

Mumbai:

Shares of State Bank of India (SBI), India's largest PSU bank, are under pressure today, i.e. on May 5, 2025. The dip comes after the bank announced its quarter results and reported a 10 per cent fall in standalone net profit at Rs 18,643 crore in the fourth quarter of the financial year 2025. The stock opened in red at Rs 784.95 on the BSE against the previous close of Rs 800.05. It fell further to touch the low of Rs 783.65 - a fall of 2.05 per cent from the closing price of the last trading session.

The 52-week high of the stock is Rs 912.10, and the 52-week low is Rs 679.65. The market cap of the firm is Rs 7,05,758 crore.

On the NSE, the counter started the session at Rs 782 against the previous close of Rs 800. The intraday high of the stock is Rs 799.

As per the information available on the BSE, the stock has given a multibagger return of 363.96 per cent in five years. However, it has corrected 4.87 per cent in one year. The stock has corrected 0.29 per cent so far this year.

Meanwhile, the country's biggest lender reported a 10 per cent fall in standalone net profit at Rs 18,643 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 2025.

On a consolidated basis, SBI's net profit in the quarter fell 8 per cent to Rs 19,600 crore as against Rs 21,384 crore in the same period a year ago. Total income, however, increased to Rs 1,79,562 crore from Rs 1,64,914 crore.

For the entire financial year 2024-25, the bank reported a 16 per cent increase in profit on a standalone basis at Rs 70,901 crore as against Rs 61,077 crore in the previous year.

The bank's board has declared a dividend of Rs 15.90 per equity share for FY25. Besides, the board has approved raising equity capital of up to Rs 25,000 crore (including share premium) in one or more tranches during 2025-26 through Qualified Institutional Placement (QIP)/ Follow on Public Offer (FPO) or any other mode.

(This article is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment, financial, or other advice.)