SBI share price gains as PSU bank's Q1 profit rises 13.7% to Rs 24,113 crore

Mumbai:

Shares of State Bank of India (SBI) gained on Friday after the company posted a 13.73 per cent rise in its June quarter consolidated net profit at Rs 24,113 crore. The stock opened in the red at Rs 1,081.95 today amid a decline in the benchmark indices, Sensex and Nifty, dragged down by financial stocks and rising crude oil prices. This was a Rs 2.9 fall from the previous close of Rs 1,084.85 on the BSE. However, it gained amid a spurt in volume, more than 2.68 times, and touched an intraday high of Rs 1,124.40, representing a gain of Rs 39.55, or 3.54 per cent. Last seen, the stock was trading at Rs 1096.05 and the market cap of the company stood at Rs 10,11,721.84 crore.

SBI Q1 Results



State Bank of India (SBI) on Friday posted a 13.73 per cent rise in its June quarter consolidated net profit at Rs 24,113 crore. The country's largest lender had logged a net profit of Rs 21,201.47 crore in the year-ago period and Rs 19,642.87 crore in the preceding March quarter.

On a standalone basis, the bank's net profit grew 10.23 per cent on-year to Rs 21,121.22 crore as against Rs 19,160.44 crore in April-June 2025, a regulatory filing said. Total income rose to Rs 1.43 lakh crore from Rs 1.35 lakh crore a year ago, while total expenditure was up at Rs 1.10 lakh crore from Rs 1.04 lakh crore.

Provisions for non-performing assets reduced to Rs 3,359 crore in the June quarter from Rs 4,934 crore a year ago, but were higher than Rs 3,140 crore in the quarter-ago period.

Gross non-performing assets ratio improved to 1.47 per cent as on June 30, 2026, from 1.49 per cent at March-end and 1.83 per cent a year ago.

The bank's overall capital adequacy ratio stood at 15.67 per cent as on June 30, including the core buffer of 12.89 per cent. IT reported an all-time high profit of Rs 21,028 crore on a standalone basis in the quarter ending December 31 of FY26.

SBI share price history

According to BSE Analytics, the stock has delivered returns of 370.81 per cent over 10 years and 151 per cent over 5 years. However, on a year-to-date (YTD) basis, it has corrected 7.85 per cent as against the drop of 2.12 per cent in the benchmark index.

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