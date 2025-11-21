SBI Life-owned NBFC to raise Rs 75 crore via non-convertible debentures, check face value, tenure While the stock has fallen after two days of consecutive gains, it trades lower than the 5-day, 20-day, 50-day, 100-day and 200-day moving averages.

Mumbai:

Shares of SBI Life-owned non-banking financial company (NBFC) Paisalo Digital Ltd, with a market cap of around Rs 3,100 crore, will be in focus as the company has informed exchanges that the Operations and Finance Committee has approved the private placement of non-convertible debentures (NCDs) with an issue size of up to Rs 75 crore. According to the information shared, the offering comprises 7,500 unsecured NCDs and will have a face value of Rs 1,00,000. This will include a base issue of Rs 25 crore and a Green Shoe Option to retain oversubscription up to Rs 50 crore.

Tenure of NCDs

These debentures will have a tenure of 3 years (36 months), and will be fully redeemed after 36 months from the date of allotment.

Investors will receive an interest rate of 8.50 per cent per annum on these NCDs. In case of delay in payment of interest, the company will pay an additional 2 per cent per annum.

Share Price Today

The stock opened in red at Rs 34.52 against the previous close of Rs 34.74 on the BSE amid a sell-off in the markets. The counter fell further amid selling and touched the low of Rs 3.94, a drop of 2.30 per cent from the last closing price. Last seen, it was trading at Rs 34.23 with a fall of 1.47 per cent. The market cap of the company stood at Rs 3,128.76 crore.

While the stock has fallen after two days of consecutive gains, it trades lower than the 5-day, 20-day, 50-day, 100-day and 200-day moving averages.

The stock has a 52-week high of Rs 63.52 and a 52-week low of Rs 29.40. According to BSE Analytics, the counter has delivered a positive return of 156 per cent in 10 years and 75 per cent in five years. However, it has corrected 16 per cent in two years and 21 per cent in one year. On a year-to-date (YTD) basis, it has dipped over 30 per cent as against the return of 8.56 per cent by the benchmark index.

(This article is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment, financial, or other advice.)