SBI Life-owned NBFC stock to be in focus as firm increases customer network to 4,380 touchpoints: Details Technically, the stock trades higher than the 100-day and 200-day moving averages but lower than the 5-day, 20-day and 50-day moving averages.

Mumbai:

Shares of SBI Life-owned Paisalo Digital Ltd, a small-cap NBFC, will be in focus when the markets open on Monday after the company announced plans to accelerate expansion of its touchpoint network and strengthen its customer franchise across India. The company has informed exchanges that it has expanded its touchpoint network by around four times from 1,052 across 18 states in FY23 to 4,380 touchpoints across 22 states and Union Territories (UTs) as of Q2FY26. According to the company, it now has a customer franchise of around 13 million in the first half of FY26. The company's AUM has shown a 25 per cent CAGR (Compound Annual Growth Rate) in the last three years.

"...reported a record Assets Under Management (AUM) of Rs 54,494 million, reflecting around 25 per cent CAGR in the last 3 years, driven by the highest-ever quarterly disbursements of Rs 11,025 million, up 41 per cent YoY in Q2FY26," the company said in an exchange filing.

Share price

NBFC firm Paisalo Digital's shares ended in the last trading session in the red at Rs 35.71 on the BSE against the previous close of Rs 36.49. The market cap of the company stood at Rs 3,247.90 crore. This is a fall of 2.14 per cent from the last closing price. During the day, the stock hit an intraday high of Rs 36.91 and an intraday low of Rs 35.42.

The counter's 52-week high is Rs 59.40, and its 52-week low is Rs 29.40. Technically, the stock trades higher than the 100-day and 200-day moving averages but lower than the 5-day, 20-day and 50-day moving averages.

Share price history

The stock has delivered a return of 162.38 per cent in 10 years and 44.40 per cent in five years. However, the stock has corrected 11.89 per cent in three years and 25.77 per cent in two years. In one year, the counter has dipped 37.37 per cent. On a year-to-date basis, the scrip has corrected 27.93 per cent as against the positive return of 8.18 per cent by the benchmark index in the same period.

