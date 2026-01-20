SBI-Life owned NBFC in focus on partial redemption of non-convertible debentures, check details Stock has been falling for the last four days and has fallen 5.85 per cent in the period. Technically, the stock trades lower than the 5-day, 20-day, 50-day, 100-day and 200-day moving averages.

Mumbai:

Shares of SBI Life-owned NBFC, Paisalo Digital, are in focus on Tuesday, January 20, 2026, after the company informed exchanges of the partial redemption of non-convertible debentures (NCDs). The stock opened in the red at Rs 33.47, down from its previous close of Rs 33.53 on the BSE. It fell further amid selling pressure to touch the low of Rs 32.68. Last seen, the stock was trading at Rs 32.92 with a dip of 1.82 per cent, and the market cap of the company stood at Rs 2,994.15 crore. The market cap of the company stood at Rs 2,994.15 crore. On the National Stock Exchange (NSE), the counter began the trading session flat at Rs 33.46 and later touched the high and low of Rs 33.56 and Rs 32.70, respectively.

Details of non-convertible debentures

In its latest exchange filing, the company stated that it had partially redeemed 10 unsecured, unlisted, redeemable NCDs out of the total non-convertible debentures (NCDs) issued under Series PDL-09-2023, exercising a call option. The total redemption amount is Rs 1 crore. These NCDs have an original maturity date of September 2, 2033.

Stock has been falling for the last four days and has fallen 5.85 per cent in the period. Technically, the stock trades lower than the 5-day, 20-day, 50-day, 100-day and 200-day moving averages.

The stock's 14-day relative strength index (RSI) is 30.95. For the uninitiated, a level above 70 is considered overbought or overvalued, and below 30 is defined as oversold or undervalued.

Share price history

According to BSE Analytics, the stock has delivered a multibagger return of 206.23 per cent in 10 years. However, it corrected 35 per cent in two years and 28 per cent in one year. On a year-to-date (YTD) basis, it has corrected 9.61 per cent as against the dip of 2.62 per cent in the benchmark index.

Promoter ups stake

Meanwhile, Equilibrated Venture, a part of the promoter group of Paisalo Digital Ltd, has been on a buying spree, picking up nearly 54 lakh shares of the non-banking financial company (NBFC) through open market transactions over the last week.

ALSO READ | After delays and cost overruns, NHAI fixes March deadline for Gurugram–Pataudi Highway

(This article is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment, financial, or other advice.)