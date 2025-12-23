SBI Life-backed NBFC stock trades in green even as market remains volatile, check details A promoter of the company has been on a buying spree, picking up nearly 54 lakh shares of the non-banking financial company (NBFC) through open market transactions over the last week.

Mumbai:

Shares of SBI Life Paisalo Digital Ltd., a small-cap non-banking financial company (NBFC) with a market cap of Rs 3,232.44 crore, traded in green even as markets remain volatile today, i.e. on December 23, 2025. The action in the stock comes as the company has stated it is rapidly expanding its reach and strengthening strategic partnerships across various sectors. The counter started the trading session in green at Rs 35.56 against the previous close of Rs 35.44 on the BSE. It later gained to touch the high of Rs 36.11, representing a gain of 1.89 per cent from the previous close. Last seen, the stock was trading at Rs 35.53 with a gain of 25 per cent. On the National Stock Exchange (NSE), the stock opened at Rs 35.86 and touched the intraday high and low of Rs 36.05 and 35.40, respectively.

Partnerships in healthcare, education and agriculture sector

According to the filing, in the healthcare and education sector, Paisalo Digital has partnered with companies like Sema Mart Health, EduSoft and Truvik Health to provide financial support to clinics, diagnostic centres and educational institutions to purchase essential equipment.

In the agriculture sector, the company has partnered with companies like Masheo, Dashmesh, Shaktiman, Preet Tractors and Apollo Tractors to help farmers and agri-entrepreneurs with machinery and increase productivity.

Additionally, Paisalo Digital has partnered with several major companies to develop industrial equipment, solar energy, and electric and alternative fuel vehicles. The company says that through these initiatives, it is supporting small businesses and rural enterprises towards sustainable development and self-reliance.

Promoter ups stake through open market transactions

Equilibrated Venture, a part of the promoter group of Paisalo Digital Ltd, has been on a buying spree, picking up nearly 54 lakh shares of the non-banking financial company (NBFC) through open market transactions over the last week.

