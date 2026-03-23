SBI Life-backed NBFC stock in focus amid market selloff, check share price and other details

Mumbai:

Amid Monday’s sharp decline in the stock market, shares of Paisalo Digital Ltd, a small-cap NBFC, came under investor focus as the company, in its latest exchange filing after market hours on Friday, announced that it has received a new credit rating from Brickwork Ratings India Private Limited. This is in addition to the rating from Infomerics Analytics and Research Private Limited for its existing commercial papers (CPs). According to the information shared, the company has been assigned a short-term rating of BWR A1+ for its proposed commercial papers worth Rs 540 crore.

Paisalo Digital Share Price

The stock started the trading session at Rs 34.30 against the previous close of Rs 34.98 on the BSE. Later, it touched the intraday high and low of Rs 34.89 and Rs 32.30, respectively. Last seen, the scrip was trading at Rs 32.29 with a fall of Rs 2.69 or 7.69 per cent, and the market cap of the company stood at Rs 2,936.85 crore. The decline comes amid a broader market selloff.

Technically, the stock is trading lower than the 5-day, 20-day, 50-day, 100-day and 200-day moving averages.

Benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty dropped sharply in early trade on Monday as the Middle East conflict entered its fourth week, driving crude oil prices higher. A massive bearish trend in global equity markets and relentless foreign fund outflows also made investors jittery.

The 30-share BSE Sensex dived 1,555.62 points, or 2 per cent, to 72,977.34 during initial trade. The 50-share NSE Nifty tanked 479.95 points, or 2 per cent, to 22,634.55.

SBI Life Insurance Stake in Paisalo Digital

SBI Life Insurance held a 6.83 per cent stake in Paisalo Digital as of December 2025, according to Trendlyne data.

Paisalo Digital Q3FY26 Results

The company reported steady growth in the December quarter. Its assets under management (AUM) rose 16 per cent year-on-year to Rs 55,082 million. Loan disbursements increased 7 per cent to Rs 10,574 million.

(This article is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment, financial, or other advice.)