SBI Funds share price falls 4% a day after positive listing, market valuation drops to Rs 1.20 lakh crore

Mumbai:

Shares of SBI Funds Management dropped four per cent on Wednesday, July 22, 2026, a day after making a positive debut on the bourses. The stock had ended with a premium of over 6 per cent against the issue price of Rs 574. A day later, the stock opened in the red at Rs 606.30, down Rs 3.6, or 0.59 per cent, from the previous close of Rs 609.90 on the BSE. It fell further to touch the low of Rs 585.10, representing a drop of Rs 24.8 or 4.06 per cent from the last closing price. Last seen, the stock was trading at Rs 590.85, down Rs 19.05, or 3.12 per cent. The market cap of the company fell to Rs 1,20,468.17 crore.

Shares debut with 7% premium

The stock started trading at Rs 610, up 6.27 per cent from the issue price on the BSE on July 21, 2026. During the day, it jumped 8.88 per cent to Rs 625. Shares of the firm finally ended at Rs 609.90, up 6.25 per cent.

At the NSE, the stock listed at Rs 613.30, registering a premium of 6.84 per cent. It ended at Rs 609.75, a jump of 6.22 per cent.

The asset management arm of State Bank of India commanded a market valuation of Rs 1,24,226.12 crore, emerging as the second most valuable listed AMC (Asset Management Company).

IPO received good subscription

The initial public offering of SBI Funds Management received 41.66 times subscription on the closing day of bidding on Thursday last week.

The Rs 9,812.91-crore IPO had a price band of Rs 545-574 per equity share.

The public issue was entirely an offer-for-sale (OFS) of up to 17.09 crore equity shares by existing shareholders - State Bank of India (SBI) and Amundi, a global asset manager.

Set up in 1987, SBI Funds Management is India's largest asset management company by quarterly average assets under management (QAAUM), with Rs 12.51 lakh crore in mutual funds and a 15.3 per cent market share as of March 31, 2026. Ahead of the IPO, the company raised Rs 2,663 crore from anchor investors, with the issue attracting strong participation from global and domestic institutional investors.

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(This article is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment, financial, or other advice.)