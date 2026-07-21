The initial public offering of SBI Funds Management received 41.66 times subscription on the closing day of bidding on Thursday last week.
SBI Funds Management shares debut at 7% premium over IPO price on NSE, gains post listing
The initial public offering of SBI Funds Management received 41.66 times subscription on the closing day of bidding on Thursday last week.
Mumbai:
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