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  4. SBI Funds Management shares debut at 7% premium over IPO price on NSE, gains post listing

SBI Funds Management shares debut at 7% premium over IPO price on NSE, gains post listing

Written By: Raghwendra Shukla @ShuklaRaghav
Published: ,Updated:

The initial public offering of SBI Funds Management received 41.66 times subscription on the closing day of bidding on Thursday last week.

At the NSE, SBI Funds Management's stock was listed at Rs 613.30.
At the NSE, SBI Funds Management's stock was listed at Rs 613.30. Image Source : X@NSEIndia
Mumbai:

The initial public offering of SBI Funds Management received 41.66 times subscription on the closing day of bidding on Thursday last week.

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