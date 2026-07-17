SBI Funds Management IPO allotment expected today, check latest GMP, steps to check status and other details

New Delhi:

The allotment status of the initial public offering of SBI Funds Management is expected to be announced today, July 17, 2026. The Rs 9,812.91-crore public issue has received decent subscription and was subscribed 41.66 times on the closing day of bidding on Thursday. According to data available on the National Stock Exchange (NSE), the issue received bids for 5,18,95,47,350 shares, against 12,45,63,536 shares on offer. The category for Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) fetched 140.11 times subscription. The portion for non-institutional investors attracted 22.51 times subscription, while the retail segment was subscribed 3.60 times.

Here's a step-by-step guide to check the status:

SBI Funds Management IPO Allotment on NSE

Step 1: Visit the official website of the NSE allotment status page or click here https://www.nseindia.com/invest/check-trades-bids-verify-ipo-bids

Step 2: Select ‘Equity and SME IPO bids’

Step 3: Choose ‘SBI Funds Management’ in Select Symbol

Step 4: Enter your PAN and Application Number

Step 5: Click on Submit.

The allotment status of the SBI Funds Management IPO will be displayed on the screen.

SBI Funds Management allotment status on BSE: Step-by-step guide

Step 1: Visit the official BSE website or click the direct link: bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx.

Step 2: Select 'Equity' under 'Issue Type'

Step 3: Select 'Issue Name' (SBI Funds Management IPO in this case).

Step 4: Provide all details, like the application number or PAN, to proceed further.

Step 5: Click 'submit'.

The status of your SBI Funds Management IPO allotment will appear on the screen.

SBI Funds Management IPO Allotment Status on Kfin Technologies

Step 1: Visit the official website of Kfin Technologies or click this link: https://kosmic.kfintech.com/ipostatus/.

Step 2: Select 'SBI Funds Management IPO' in the company dropdown menu.

Step 3: Bidders then have to provide details like PAN, application number, or account details

Step 4: Click on the 'Search' option

The status of your SBI Funds Management IPO application will appear on the screen.

SBI Funds Management IPO GMP Today

According to Investorgain, SBI Funds Management's unlisted shares are trading at a grey market premium (GMP) of Rs 97. Considering the upper price band of Rs 574, the company's shares are expected to list at around Rs 671, reflecting a grey market premium of 16.90 per cent.

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(This article is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment, financial, or other advice.)