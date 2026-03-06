SBICARD Dividend 2026: NBFC stock to trade ex-date soon, check amount and other details

Mumbai:

A day after bouncing back, Indian equity benchmark indices are likely to begin the session on Friday on a cautious note, mirroring weakness in US equities and subdued sentiment across Asian markets following a spike in oil prices. Snapping its four-day decline, the 30-share BSE Sensex surged 899.71 points or 1.14 per cent to settle at 80,015.90, and the 50-share NSE Nifty climbed 285.40 points or 1.17 per cent to end at 24,765.90. Amid this volatility, investors are always on the lookout for stocks that can deliver additional profit on their investments. Dividend stocks offer regular income to investors, and one such stock is SBI Cards and Payment Services.

SBICARD Dividend Amount

The non-banking financial company (NBFC) has declared an interim dividend of Rs 2.50 per equity share of the company for the financial year 2025-26.

SBICARD Dividend Record Date

The record date is important for determining the eligibility of shareholders for a corporate action. In this case, the company has fixed March 11, 2026, as the record date.

SBICARD Dividend Payment Date

In an exchange filing, the company said that the interim dividend will be credited on or before April 3, 2026.

SBICARD Share Price

Meanwhile, the stock ended the last trading session in green amid a rally in the benchmark indices. The stock ended the trading session at Rs 730.35, a gain of Rs 4.10 or 0.56 per cent against the previous close of Rs 726.25. Earlier, it started the trading session in the red at Rs 722.35. During the day, it touched the intraday high and low of Rs 736.05 and Rs 719.85, respectively.

The market cap of the company stood at Rs 69,503.80 crore. The stock has a 52-week high of Rs 1.023.05, hit on June 10, 2025, and a 52-week low of Rs 717.65. According to BSE Analytics, the stock has given a positive return of 2 per cent in two years but has corrected 13.38 per cent in one year.

(This article is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment, financial, or other advice.)