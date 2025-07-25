Sarita Vihar flyover repair to disrupt commute between Delhi, Noida and Faridabad - Check alternate routes Delhi Traffic Advisory: It is advised that vehicles travelling from the Badarpur Border towards the Ashram via Mathura Road take alternate routes to avoid traffic.

New Delhi:

The Sarita Vihar flyover, which connects Delhi with Faridabad in Haryana, Noida in Uttar Pradesh, and certain areas of southeast Delhi, will undergo repair work for the first time in 24 years. Running from Badarpur to Ashram, the Sarita Vihar flyover will be partially closed in order to ensure scheduled repair and rehabilitation work. The partial closure is expected to affect the traffic on the Faridabad-Delhi-Noida route.

Delhi Traffic Police Issue Advisory

The Delhi Traffic Police has issued an advisory saying that the Public Works Department (PWD) will be undertaking the repair work for a period of 15 days. It added that half of the flyover will remain closed during the repair work for vehicular movement. Notably, half of the carriageway will remain functional to maintain a partial flow of traffic.

According to a report by the Hindustan Times, the long-pending repair and rehabilitation work was paused midway after it was started in October 2024. The report cites PWD officials saying that the work was paused due to rising levels of pollution and enforcement of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) to tackle dust in the Delhi-NCR region.

It is advised that vehicles travelling from the Badarpur Border towards the Ashram via Mathura Road take alternate routes to avoid traffic.

Suggest Routes For Commuters To Avoid Traffic

Route 1: Vehicles coming from Badarpur and heading towards Ashram can use MB Road, heading towards Pul Prahladpur and Lal Kuan. From there, they can take a right onto Maa Anandmai Marg, pass Crown Plaza and Govindpuri, then turn right at the Modi Mill flyover and left onto Mathura Road to reach the Ashram.

Route 2: Use the slip road beside Sarita Vihar flyover, take a left onto Okhla Road. Turn right at Crown Plaza, continue via Govindpuri, and follow the same path as Route 1 to the Ashram.

The advisory goes on to add that the movement of heavy and commercial vehicles on Mathura Road, stretching from Badarpur towards Sarita Vihar flyover, will remain restricted to ensure smooth traffic flow “as and when required”.

Emergency vehicles will be granted access to the flyover; however, they are strongly advised to avoid using this route, as significant congestion is expected along the stretch.

In an effort to minimise public inconvenience and ensure smoother traffic flow, authorities have issued an advisory requesting that all commuters avoid the affected portion of the flyover.