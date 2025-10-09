Rubicon Research IPO GMP Today: Check price band, lot size, expected listing date and other details Rubicon Research IPO GMP Today: Shares of Rubicon Research are trading at a premium of Rs 80 in the grey market and are expected to list at Rs 583.

The initial public offering (IPO) of pharmaceutical company Rubicon Research is now open for subscription. The 3-day subscription window for Rs 1,377.50 crore will end on October 13, 2025. According to the information available on the National Stock Exchange (NSE), the issue has been subscribed to 23 per cent so far on Day 1. The maiden public issue of the company received bids for nearly 38.24 lakh shares, against the offer size of 1.64 crore shares, at 2:20 pm.

The portion for the non-institutional investors quota received 0.25 times the subscription. The category for Retail Individual Investors (RIIs) attracted 0.90 times the subscription.

Rubicon Research IPO: Collects Rs 619 crore from anchor investors

Meanwhile, the company said that it has mobilised Rs 619 crore from anchor investors, ahead of its initial share-sale opening for public subscription. Rubicon Research has allotted more than 1.27 crore equity shares to 32 funds at Rs 485 per share, as per the circular.

Rubicon Research IPO GMP Today

According to Investorgain, Rubicon Research IPO GMP today is Rs 80. This indicates that shares of Rubicon Research are trading at a premium of Rs 80 in the grey market and are expected to list at Rs 583, representing a gain of 20.21 per cent from the upper price band of Rs 485.

Rubicon Research IPO Price Band

The price band for the IPO has been set at Rs 461-485 per share.

Rubicon Research IPO Allotment Date

The allotment of shares is expected to be finalised on October 14, 2025.

Rubicon Research Share Listing Date

Rubicon Research is expected to make its stock market debut on October 16. The company's shares will be listed on both the BSE and the NSE.

How Company Plan To Use Proceeds

Proceeds from the fresh issue to the tune of Rs 310 crore would be used for debt repayment and a portion would be allocated for inorganic growth through acquisitions, strategic initiatives, and general corporate purposes.