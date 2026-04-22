Rs 48 dividend stock: Sanofi India trades in red on ex-date for final dividend, check full details

Mumbai:

Shares of pharmaceutical company Sanofi India are under pressure as they trade ex-date today for the final dividend of Rs 48. However, the payment of the dividend is subject to the approval of the members of the company at the ensuing 70th Annual General Meeting. The stock opened in the red at Rs 3,550 against the previous close of Rs 3,587.20 on the BSE. The scrip fell further to touch the low of Rs 3,495.35, representing a dip of Rs 91.85 or 2.56 per cent. Last seen, the stock was trading at Rs 3,502.60 with a fall of Rs 84.60 or 2.36 per cent from the previous close. The market cap of the company stood at Rs 8,966.49 crore. On the National Stock Exchange (NSE), the stock opened at Rs 3,545 and later touched the intraday highs and lows of Rs 3,546.50 and Rs 3,493.30, respectively.

The stock has fallen after two days of consecutive gain and has undeformed the sector by 2.34 per cent today. Technically, it trades higher than the 20-day moving average but lower than the 5-day, 50-day, 100-day and 200-day moving averages.

The stock's 14-day relative strength index (RSI) is 56.4. For the uninitiated, a level above 70 is considered overbought or overvalued, and below 30 is defined as oversold or undervalued.

Share price history

The stock has a 52-week high of Rs 6,717.50, touched on April 24, 2025, and a 52-week low of Rs 3,151.04, hit on March 30, 2026.

According to BSE Analytics, the stock has yielded a positive return of 28.15 per cent in 10 years but has corrected 29.13 per cent in five years and 45.02 per cent in one year.

On a year-to-date (YTD) basis, the stock has dipped 14.50 per cent as against the correction of 7.67 per cent in the benchmark index.

Share market today

Meanwhile, benchmark equity indices Sensex and Nifty declined in early trade. The 30-share BSE Sensex declined 494.12 points to 78,779.21 in early trade. The 50-share NSE Nifty dropped 142.2 points to 24,434.40.

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(This article is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment, financial, or other advice.)