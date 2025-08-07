RITES Dividend 2025: Shares in focus as railway PSU announces Q1 results - Check amount and other details RITES Dividend 2025, RITES Dividend Record Date: According to the exchange filing, the company's net profit rose to Rs 80.1 crore during the quarter under consideration, compared to Rs 79.02 crore for the same period last year.

Mumbai:

Shares of state-run engineering firm RITES Ltd are in focus today as the company has announced its quarterly results and dividend. The counter started the trading session in the red as benchmark equity indices, the Sensex and Nifty, fell in early trade on Thursday, August 7, 2025. It opened at Rs 254.45, compared to the previous close of Rs 256.25 on the BSE. The scrip fell further amid selling pressure and touched a low of Rs 249.15, a fall of 2.77 per cent from the closing price of the last trading session. Last seen, it was trading at Rs 251.30, representing a fall of 1.93 per cent.

On the National Stock Exchange (NSE), the counter opened at Rs 252 against the previous close of Rs 256.50. It hit the intraday high of Rs 254.05 and low of Rs 249.15. The market cap of the company is Rs 12,104 crore.

RITES Share Price History

The 52-week high of the stock is Rs 384, and the 52-week low is Rs 192. According to BSE Analytics, the stock has given a solid return of 105 per cent in five years and 89 per cent in three years. However, it has corrected 27 per cent in one year and 14.82 per cent so far this year.

RITES Quarterly Results

Meanwhile, the navratna company has announced its financial results for the first quarter of FY26. The company has reported a revenue of Rs 489.74 crore, which is higher by just 0.8 per cent from 485.8 crore in the same quarter a year ago.

According to the exchange filing, the company's net profit rose to Rs 80.1 crore during the quarter under consideration, compared to Rs 79.02 crore for the same period last year.



RITES Dividend

The company has also announced its first interim dividend for the Financial Year 2025-26. As per the information shared with the exchanges, the company has announced an interim dividend of 1.30 per equity share

with a face value of Rs 10 each.

RITES Dividend Record Date

The company has fixed August 12, 2025, as the record date to identify the eligibility of shareholders for this croporate action.

"Further, the record date set for the purpose of payment of 1st Interim Dividend for Financial Year 2025-26 is Tuesday, August 12, 2025," the filing reads.

