Retail inflation rises to 3.21% in February from 2.74% in preceding month

Mumbai:

Retail inflation in the country moved up to 3.21 per cent in February compared to 2.74 per cent in the preceding month, according to the Consumer Price Index (CPI) released on Thursday. The inflation data is based on the new CPI series with a base year of 2024.

Food inflation in February rose sequentially to 3.47 per cent from 2.13 per cent in January, showed the data released by the National Statistics Office (NSO).

The major items that witnessed a high pace of price hike were 'silver, gold, diamond, platinum jewellery', coconut-copra, tomato, and cauliflower. On the other hand, there was disinflation in garlic, onion, potato, arhar, and litchi.

Inflation rates for rural and urban areas were at 3.37 per cent and 3.02 per cent, respectively.