Rentomojo IPO allotment today: Here's how to check status online on NSE, BSE and KFin Technologies

The allotment status for the Rs 1,255.57 crore Rentomojo IPO is expected to be finalised today, i.e. on September 15, 2026. Once finalised, investors can check the status on the registrar's official website, i.e., Kfin Technologies, along with the BSE and NSE. The initial public offering of the online furniture and appliance rental platform was subscribed 72.88 times on the final day of bidding on Friday. According to data available on the National Stock Exchange (NSE), the IPO received bids for 158.68 crore shares against 2.17 crore shares on offer. The category for Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) received 177.29 times subscription. The quota for non-institutional investors was subscribed 67.93 times, and that of retail investors 15.59 times.

Rentomojo IPO GMP Today

The company has fixed a price band of Rs 384-404 per equity share for its IPO. According to Investorgain, the Rentomojo IPO is commanding a grey market premium (GMP) of around Rs 142 today, implying a potential 35.15 per cent premium over the issue price of Rs 404.

Rentomojo IPO Allotment on NSE

Step 1: Visit the official website of the NSE allotment status page or click here https://www.nseindia.com/invest/check-trades-bids-verify-ipo-bids

Step 2: Select ‘Equity and SME IPO bids’

Step 3: Choose ‘Rentomojo’ in Select Symbol

Step 4: Enter your PAN and Application Number

Step 5: Click on Submit.

The allotment status of the Rentomojo IPO will be displayed on the screen.

Rentomojo allotment status on BSE: Step-by-step guide

Step 1: Visit the official BSE website or click the direct link: bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx.

Step 2: Select 'Equity' under 'Issue Type'

Step 3: Select 'Issue Name' (Rentomojo IPO in this case).

Step 4: Provide all details, like the application number or PAN, to proceed further.

Step 5: Click 'submit'.

The status of your Rentomojo IPO allotment will appear on the screen.

Rentomojo IPO Allotment Status on Kfin Technologies

Step 1: Visit the official website of Kfin Technologies or click this link: https://kosmic.kfintech.com/ipostatus/.

Step 2: Select 'Rentomojo IPO' in the company dropdown menu.

Step 3: Bidders then have to provide details like PAN, application number, or account details

Step 4: Click on the 'Search' option

The status of your Rentomojo IPO application will appear on the screen.

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(This article is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment, financial, or other advice.)