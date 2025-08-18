Regaal Resources IPO allotment Status: Check online using PAN, latest GMP and other details Regaal Resources IPO allotment Status: The status can be checked through the official website of the exchanges, as well as the official portal of the IPO registrar, i.e., MUFG Intime India.

Mumbai:

The allotment process for the initial public offering (IPO) of Regaal Resources is expected to be finalised today. Once the basis of share allotment is finalised, the equity shares will be credited into the demat accounts of eligible investors. At the same time, the company will initiate refunds to unsuccessful bidders. Investors can check the Regaal Resources IPO allotment status online using their PAN. The status can be checked through the official website of the exchanges, as well as the official portal of the IPO registrar, i.e., MUFG Intime India.

Here, we will share a step-by-step guide to check the status.

Regaal Resources IPO allotment status on BSE: Step-by-step guide

Step 1: Visit the official website of the BSE or click on the direct link - bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx.

Step 2: Select 'Equity' under 'Issue Type'

Step 3: Select 'Issue Name' (Regaal Resources IPO in this case.)

Step 4: Provide all details like the application number or PAN to proceed further.

Step 5: Click 'submit'.

The status of your Leela Hotels IPO allotment will appear on the screen.

Regaal Resources IPO Allotment Status on MUFG Intime

Step 1: Visit the official website of the registrar — https://in.mpms.mufg.com/Initial_Offer/public-issues.html.

Step 2: Select 'Regaal Resources' in the company dropdown menu.

Step 3: Bidders then have to provide details like PAN, application number, or account details

Step 4: Click on the 'Search' option

The status of your Regaal Resources IPO application will appear on the screen.

Regaal Resources GMP Today

Regaal Resources' initial public offering (IPO), as of Monday, August 18, 2025, commands a grey market premium (GMP) of Rs 26.

The upper price band fixed by the company is Rs 102 per share. Considering this, the shares of the Regaal Resources are expected to list at Rs 128, marking a premium of around 25.49 per cent, as per the InvestorGain website.

Regaal Resources IPO Listing on NSE, BSE

The equity shares are proposed to be listed on the NSE and BSE, with an expected listing date of August 20.